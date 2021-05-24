Hokkaido's HOTnet deploys Infinera's open optical





Hokkaido Telecommunications Network Co. (HOTnet) has deployed Infinera’s open optical networking solutions over its existing optical infrastructure. The installation includes Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform, 7100 Series Packet-Optical Transport Platform, and mTera Series Universal Transport Platform solutions.

HOTnet’s optical long-haul and metro networks interconnect major cities across Hokkaido, a major island in Japan, and supports a wide range of business and residential communications services, including data center interconnect, private cloud, video streaming, broadband internet access, and high-definition digital broadcast services.





“Open optical networking is a great way for network operators to seamlessly integrate the latest solutions into their network,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Infinera’s open optical solutions will enable HOTnet to offer new and differentiated services over their existing optical infrastructure, helping to ensure their customers receive the highest level of service.”