GSA report tracks 311 private mobile network deployments

The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) today identified 40 countries/territories with private network deployments based on LTE or 5G or LTE or 5G-suitable private network spectrum licence. Thhis includes 311 private mobile network deployments being deployed all around the world.

“The private mobile networks market is home to a wide range of service providers, including equipment/technology vendors, mobile network operators, systems integrators and the private network end-users, some of whom also take responsibility for installing or operating their own infrastructure,” commented Joe Barrett, President of the Global mobile Suppliers Association. “GSA has counted 38 equipment vendors that have been involved in the supply of equipment for private mobile networks based on LTE or 5G. In addition, we have identified 63 public network operators which between them are known to be involved with 106 projects. This broad ecosystem of vendors, operators and vertical markets is one that the GSA is continuing to track and report on for its Members and the wider industry.”

GSA data suggests that manufacturing is an early adopter of local area private mobile networks with 67 identified companies holding suitable licences or involved in known pilots or deployments of LANs of probable LANs (up from 51 at the start of 2021). Mining follows second, with ports also actively trialling/deploying local area private mobile networks. Within the manufacturing sector, the automotive subsector is an early leader in terms of private network investment and adoption. Automotive companies account for over a quarter (26.9%) of the 67 identified manufacturing companies holding suitable licences or involved in known pilots or deployments.

The latest GSA report Private mobile networks – market status update (May 2021) includes data on the countries/territories with identified private network deployments (pilot and commercial),

https://gsacom.com/paper/private-mobile-networks-executive-summary-may-2021/



