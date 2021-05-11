Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Fujitsu enters strategic agreement with AWS

Tuesday, May 11, 2021  


Fujitsu  announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of the mobility industry in Japan.  Fujitsu will integrate its Digital Twin and security solutions for the mobility industry with AWS' cloud services.

Fujitsu will work with the AWS Professional Services Team  to help companies in the mobility industry develop and operate new systems, as well as modernize their existing systems. Fujitsu will also boost its own system development capabilities by certifying an additional 750 engineers on AWS. The companies are targeting industries such as automobile manufacturers, insurance providers, and logistics companies.