Fujitsu enters strategic agreement with AWS





Fujitsu announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the digital transformation (DX) of the mobility industry in Japan. Fujitsu will integrate its Digital Twin and security solutions for the mobility industry with AWS' cloud services.

Fujitsu will work with the AWS Professional Services Team to help companies in the mobility industry develop and operate new systems, as well as modernize their existing systems. Fujitsu will also boost its own system development capabilities by certifying an additional 750 engineers on AWS. The companies are targeting industries such as automobile manufacturers, insurance providers, and logistics companies.



