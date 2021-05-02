FCC readies $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund Program

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated a draft order to establish the $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, which would reimburse schools and libraries for the purchase, during the COVID-19 pandemic, of laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots and other eligible equipment as well as broadband connections for students, school staff, and library patrons who would otherwise lack access to connected devices and broadband service during this unprecedented time.

“During the pandemic, our classrooms went virtual and what was already an unconscionable homework gap has become a learning chasm with even more devastating consequences,” said Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Even as the pandemic ebbs in some areas and surges in others, millions of students are still engaged in remote learning, and there is no time to lose. Congress has entrusted the Commission with the vital task of providing relief to our students, teachers, school staff, and library patrons – and has mandated that we do so quickly.”





“Developing rules on an expedited basis to administer an emergency $7.17 billion fund is a complex task and so I appreciate Commissioner Brendan Carr’s encouragement to share a draft with the public as the Commission finalizes the structure of the Emergency Connectivity Fund Program,” said Rosenworcel. “I look forward to working with all of my colleagues on this important program.”

https://www.fcc.gov/document/rosenworcel-unveils-proposed-rules-emergency-connectivity-fund