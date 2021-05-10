FCC opens $7.17B Connectivity Fund, consumer discounts open May 12

The FCC unanimously adopted final rules to implement the $7.17 billion Emergency Connectivity Fund Program, which will enable schools and libraries to purchase laptop and tablet computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, and broadband connectivity for students, school staff, and library patrons in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new rules define eligible equipment and services, service locations, eligible uses, and reasonable support amounts for funding provided. It designates the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) as the program administrator with FCC oversight, and leverages the processes and structures used in the E-Rate program for the benefit of schools and libraries already familiar with the E-Rate program. It also adopts procedures to protect the limited funding from waste, fraud, and abuse.
The FCC notes that recent estimates suggest there may be as many as 17 million children struggling without the broadband access they need for remote learning.
Under the program, Congress dedicated $3.2 billion for consumers, including:
Discounts – eligible households can receive discounts off monthly broadband service
o Up to $50 per month for eligible households
o Up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.
o One-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
Consumers can begin applying for and enrolling in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program on May 12, 2021.