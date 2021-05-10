FCC expands 3.5 GHz CBRS for Puerto Rico, Guam and American Samoa

The FCC approved a series of measures to make mid-band spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band (3550-3700 MHz) available for 5G and other advanced wireless services to a diverse array of operators, including actions that will enable commercial deployments in the 3550-3650 MHz band segment in Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa for the first time.

Highlights:

Approved new and updated ESC sensor deployment and coverage plans of four environmental sensing capability (ESC) operators – CommScope Inc, Google, Federated Wireless Inc, and Key Bridge Wireless LLC, clearing the way for commercial access to the 3550-3650 MHz portion of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service in Puerto Rico and Guam for the first time.

Approved Federated Wireless Inc. to expand its Spectrum Access System (SAS) operations to cover the 3550-3650 MHz portion of the 3.5 GHz band in American Samoa consistent with protection criteria described by NTIA in a letter filed with the Commission on April 26, 2021, which will enable the first Citizens Broadband Radio Service deployments in that portion of the band in American Samoa.

Conditionally approved three entities that applied during the Second Wave SAS application window – Fairspectrum LLC, Nokia, and RED Technologies, completing the first phase of the two-stage SAS application review process established by the Commission.

In addition to these actions, last week, the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau granted an additional 13 applications for Priority Access Licenses in the 3.5 GHz band, representing 125 licenses.

“No matter who you are or where you live, you need access to modern communications to have a fair shot at 21st century success. This is true, of course, for those living in Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa too,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “These actions continue our efforts to bring 5G to everyone, everywhere in the country—and not create communities of 5G haves and have-nots. I want to thank our partners at NTIA and the Department of Defense for working closely with our great FCC team to make this progress possible.”

https://www.fcc.gov/35-ghz-band-overview







