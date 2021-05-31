Planning begins for a European quantum communication network

The European Commission has selected Airbus to lead a consortium of companies and research institutes to study the design of the future European quantum communication network, EuroQCI, to enable ultra-secure communication between critical infrastructures and government institutions across the European Union. The 15-month study will set out the details of the end-to-end system and design. The European Commission's ambition is to run a EuroQCI demonstrator by 2024 and an initial operational service by 2027.

EuroQCI aims to integrate quantum technologies and systems into terrestrial fibre optic communication networks, and will include a space-based segment ensuring full coverage across the EU and other continents. The first service to make use of it will be quantum key distribution (QKD). The QKD service will transmit encryption keys through quantum communication channels on both terrestrial fibre optic and space laser links.

The European consortium led by Airbus is composed of Leonardo, Orange, PwC France and Maghreb, Telespazio (a Leonardo and Thales 67/33 joint venture), the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR) and the Istituto Nazionale di Ricerca Metrologica (INRiM).

https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/en/policies/quantum

https://www.orange.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021/consortium-european-digital-players-design-future-eu-quantum-internet