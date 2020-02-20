Ericsson debuts indoor small cells supporting mmWave, CBRS

Ericsson introduced several small cell radios designed for indoor applications in the U.S. market, including:

Ericsson Indoor AIR 1279, which brings mmWave 5G to small, medium and large venues. The Indoor AIR 1279 radio is powered by Ericsson's in-house silicon and offers beamforming capabilities and advanced software features plus optimized total cost of ownership (TCO). It is designed to minimize the need for new cabling to limit site footprint. Indoor AIR 1279 will be available in the third quarter of 2021.

Ericsson Radio Dot 4459 supports Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) New Radio (NR) as well as the C-Band spectrum for indoor deployment in the U.S. market. Radio Dot 4459 marks the beginning of Ericsson’s full support for indoor 5G mid-band rollouts as well as the introduction of new options for communications service providers (CSPs), non-CSPs, or new entrants in the indoor 5G market. Ericsson Radio Dot System products, powered by Ericsson Silicon, are already in operation in venues around the world, including hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, offices, stadiums and residential buildings. The Radio Dot 4459 will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ericsson Indoor Connect, a multi-operator, multi-vendor mobile indoor solution in which one Radio Dot System enables several CSPs to deliver 5G indoors on sub-6GHz bands. The solution enables CSPs to deliver cost-effective indoor coverage with high performance 4G and 5G, as well as legacy 2G and 3G. It simplifies deployment while lowering total cost of ownership. Ericsson Indoor Connect also enables faster deployment of indoor connectivity, particularly in places where multi-operator support is required such as malls, stadiums, train stations, and larger offices. Ericsson Indoor Connect is available now.

