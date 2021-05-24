Ericsson and Volvo test 5G network vehicular handover

As part of the EU-funded 5GCroCo project, Ericsson and Volvo Cars have carried out the first successful test handover of connected cars between two national mobile 5G networks. The test occurred at the AstaZero test track in Sweden.

As part of the test, Ericsson deployed a 5G mobile radio network while two Volvo cars received an HD map of the route ahead. By updating the maps with information from sensor readings, connected cars can detect and distinguish between driving lanes ahead.

Mikael Prytz, Research Director, Ericsson Area Networks, says: “Sharing an updated map with other cars is a latency-sensitive task and requires high network performance within and across multiple networks. During the test at the AstaZero track, we could tackle this challenge with promising results. We are excited to continue our cooperation with Volvo Cars to expand the network mobility of autonomous and connected cars.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/2021/5/volvo-cars-and-ericsson-in-connected-car-milestone