Ericsson and DT propose a 5G rate adaptation mechanism

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom published a joint whitepaper that describes a concept for rate adaptation in 5G networks based on Low Latency Low Loss Scalable throughput (L4S), a mechanism being standardized in IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force).

The overall objective is to enable a large scale of time-critical high data rate applications over 5G mobile networks and the companies believe a common feedback loop mechanism is required for fast rate adaptation.









https://www.telekom.com/en/company/details/enabling-time-critical-applications-over-5g-with-rate-adaptation-628058