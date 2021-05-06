DRN deploys 10G XGS-PON in the Dakotas

Dickey Rural Networks (DRN) and its wholly-owned subsidiary ReadiTech, are deploying 10G PON services to subscribers in rural communities along the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The cooperative broadband service provider is upgrading its network to XGS-PON with the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE.

ReadiTech is overbuilding the existing DRN FTTH network with XGS-PON, leveraging 10-Gigabit symmetrical service capabilities to match the best wire speeds available in the state while simplifying network operations to increase efficiency and shed costs.

The rural cooperative is using the AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System, a scalable XGS-PON aggregation solution.

A longtime Calix customer, Dickey Rural has set itself up for sustainable growth by investing heavily in its access network, ensuring it can deliver fast, reliable, and future-proof fiber broadband service to its subscribers,” said Mark Dressler, senior VP of global sales for Calix. “Now, as this current rollout accelerates and Dickey Rural expands under the ReadiTech brand, it can reach new communities with fast and Always On connectivity while at the same time, fend off new competition by delivering an exciting subscriber experience with the Revenue EDGE.”



