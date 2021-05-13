DriveNets routing software runs whiteboxes powered by Broadcom's J2C+ ASIC

DriveNets'Network Cloud routing software now supports Broadcom’s Jericho 2c+ (J2C+) ASIC using a new white box, the NCP-36CD-S, which can be configured into a 691 Tbps cluster.

The new NCP-36CD-S is the third data plane white box available, joining the current NCP-10CD and NCP-40C models. All three white boxes are supported by the same fabric of white boxes (NCFs) and can be mixed & matched in a cluster, offering full flexibility, growth, and investment protection. DriveNets Network Cloud running on the new NCP white box will be available for early customer trials in the third quarter of 2021. The new NCP-36CD-S can support up to 36 ports of 400G in a compact 2RU form factor.

“We are proud to be the first to support the J2C+ based white box just as DriveNets was the first router to support 400G and the first to demonstrate 192Tbps routing capabilities in a single router cluster” said Ido Susan, CEO and Co-Founder, DriveNets. “DriveNets continues to raise the bar on network elasticity and efficiency and our ability to support a mix of white boxes based on different ASIC technologies ensures a future proof architecture for our customers”.

“The J2C+ ASIC, now in full production, is the highest performing routing ASIC in the industry,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “This second generation DDC system with DriveNets router NOS at 690Tb delivers 6x performance improvement over alternative architectures.”

“The new J2C+ based NCP has 14.4 Tbs capacity, optional TCAM and MACSec on all 36 ports with the capability to breakout into 144 ports of 100G,” said Vincent Ho, CEO of UfiSpace. “With our field-proven distributed disaggregated design and the rich set of network-centric services by DriveNets Network Cloud software, network scaling adapts seamlessly to the market needs in the most cost-effective way.”



