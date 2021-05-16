DISH Wireless picks Oracle for 5G core

DISH Wireless has selected Oracle to enable a Service-Based Architecture (SBA) for its 5G core.

This will enable DISH Wireless to provide enterprise customers added control of the software and services they utilize, taking advantage of network slices.

“Oracle’s capabilities will essentially serve as the control tower of our network core, enabling our customers to consume software on demand and facilitating the advanced core functions required to power a truly automated network,” said Marc Rouanne, chief network officer, DISH Wireless. “While many carriers may claim to have 5G, there are certain attributes only possible with a cloud-based standalone network, and our working with Oracle will yield results that will unleash the power of true, fully-optimized 5G.”

Oracle’s 5G core control plane , which is aligned with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), includes network functions that will help operators automate and scale to meet the expected growth in 5G subscribers and connected devices. DISH Wireless will be using a number of network functions from Oracle including:

Policy Control Function (PCF): dynamically routes low-latency applications to edge data networks, while simultaneously considering network data analytics and slice information to provide optimized policies minimizing network resource utilization while maximizing quality of experience.



Network Exposure Function (NEF): acts as a centralized point for service exposure and plays a key role in authorizing all access requests originating from outside the DISH network to enable Cellular IoT, non-IoT, edge computing and API gateway use cases for DISH and its enterprise customers.

Additionally, DISH will utilize Oracle for 5G Service Communications Proxy (SCP), Network Slice Selection Function (NSSF), Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) and Binding Selection Function (BSF).

“DISH Wireless is completely disrupting the wireless industry,” said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Networks. “Using Oracle’s 5G cloud-native technology to automate their network, DISH will be one of the most agile operators in the world enabling enterprise digital transformation journeys across many diverse industries.”

https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/dish-wireless-selects-oracle-for-5g-core-service-based-architecture-2021-05-14/