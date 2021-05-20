Deutsche Telekom targets annual growth in the 3-5% range

Deutsche Telekom plans to accelerate its overall growth rate, saying it now believes it can attain annual growth in the 3-5% range.

“We step up our efforts,” said CEO Tim Höttges. “We want to outperform the strong development of the last few years and lead the Group into the future with sustainable growth.”

Some highlights from the company's Capital Markets Day event:

Deutsche Telekom wants to be a leader in terms of customer experience – in mobile communications, in the fixed network, and in convergent product packages. The Group wants to increase the number of households using product packages that combine fixed network and mobile communications in Germany, the Europe segment, and the Netherlands to over 10 million. In the United States, T-Mobile US is set to continue industry-leading customer growth.

Deutsche Telekom wants to be the leading digital enabler in the B2B market with integrated software-based solutions. On this basis, revenues with business customers in the Germany and Europe operating segments are to rise by an average annual growth rate of around 2 percent to 2024. In the United States, T-Mobile US wants to double its share of the business customer market.

Deutsche Telekom will become climate neutral in terms of its own emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by as early as 2025. From 2040, 10 years earlier than the original target, this will apply to the entire value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3). The compensation for Board of Management members already contains components based on targets such as reducing energy consumption and emissions.

The percentage of customers in Germany who can book a pure fiber line (FTTH) from Deutsche Telekom is to increase from the current level of around 5 percent to more than 60 percent by 2030. To this end, the build-out will be continuously driven forward. From 2024, more than 2.5 million FTTH lines are to be added per year. The 5G mobile communications standard is to cover 97 percent of the population in Germany by 2024.

Deutsche Telekom will continue to digitize its business at all levels. This will fundamentally transform areas such as network technology, IT, and operations, increase agility and productivity, and cut costs.





https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/publications/capital-markets-days/capital-markets-day-2021