Deutsche Telekom intros Speedport Smart 4 router with Wi-Fi 6

Deutsche Telekom introduced its new Speedport Smart 4 home broadband router, featuring Wi-Fi 6 mesh capability and a two-line OLED display that provides information about the status and supports easy connections for users using QR codes.

The Speedport Smart 4 uses up to nine antennas to ensure greater range and a speed of up to 6 Gbps. The integrated mesh technology enables fast and stable data transmission. Together with the new Speed Home WLAN mesh repeater, the router delivers Internet reception to every corner of the home.

The router connects to up to five mesh-capable repeaters. The router supports MagentaTV and transmits several channels in high-resolution 4K/UHD.

The Speedport Smart 4 is suitable for ADSL, ADSL 2+ and VDSL connections. The device also supports vectoring, supervectoring, and fiber-optic connections.

An additional fiber-optic modem is required for use on a pure fiber-optic connection. In addition to the connection for an analog telephone, the router also has an integrated DECT-CAT-iq base station on board. Up to five Speedphones thus enable phone calls in HD voice quality. The preset DECT and WLAN encryption via WPA3/WPA 2 Mixed Mode and the high-performance VPN solution Wireguard ensure a high level of security. It allows users to access the home network and the operating menu remotely.

https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/speedport-smart-4-and-speed-home-wlan-627850