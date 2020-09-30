DC BLOX buys land for data center campus in North Carolina

DC BLOX has acquired land in High Point, North Carolina with plans to construct the first highly secure, Tier III data center in the Carolina Core / Piedmont Triad region which includes High Point, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem.





DC BLOX designs, builds and operates highly secure and reliable Tier III-designed data centers in markets that have previously lacked such high-caliber facilities traditionally only offered in major markets. The carrier-neutral data center planned for the Carolina Core / Piedmont Triad region will be the first-of-its-kind in the market. When complete, the facility will be interconnected to DC BLOX’s fully redundant network infrastructure with a 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA).

DC BLOX’s Southeastern regional network of data centers and connectivity partners includes access to the region’s Internet Exchanges (IX) in Atlanta and Nashville, and with plans to connect to the IX in Charlotte. Direct, private access to major public cloud providers and to all carriers across its data center footprint are also provided. The facility will offer colocation for hosting primary IT infrastructure as well as secondary disaster recovery sites and provide infrastructure for large-scale object storage solutions.

http://www.dcblox.com

