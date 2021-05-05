Cradlepoint expands 5G enterprise portfolio

Cradlepoint, now a division of Ericsson, introduced its second-generation 5G product portfolio featuring low-band to millimeter-wave solutions. external adapters and integrated 5G routers. Some highlights:
- R1900 Ruggedized 5G Mobile Router: a built-for-5G mobile router optimized for in-vehicle networks.
- E3000 5G Enterprise SD-WAN Router: 5G-optimized with a choice of high-speed fiber and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet WAN ports. It has an expansion slot for a second, field-upgradable modem and supports PoE and Captive Modem technology to connect Cradlepoint Wideband 5G Adapters.
- MC400-5G Modular Modem: The new MC400-5G Modular Model allows Cradlepoint customers to field-upgrade or add a second 5G modem to any Cradlepoint 5G-ready or optimized router. Supported models are the AER2200, IBR1700, E300, E3000, and R1900.
- W2000/W1850 5G Wideband Adapter (Indoor Unit): The W2000/W1850 indoor units are for low-band and mid-band 5G deployments where a 5G signal is acquirable indoors. Whereas the W2000 is ideal for immediate proof-of-concept and early implementations, the W1850 is the production-optimized version designed for widespread deployments.
- W4005 5G Wideband Adapter for mmWave (Outdoor Unit): While mmWave 5G promises fiber-fast connections within the urban core, it also demands an outdoor line-of-sight deployment to achieve high-capacity performance. The W4005 is designed explicitly for this mission with multi-gigabit performance and liquid cooling, and it utilizes the latest Qualcomm high-power array antenna with beamforming, steering, and tracking technology.
https://cradlepoint.com/press-release/cradlepoint-unveils-second-generation-5g-product-portfolio-at-its-virtual-global-partner-summit-event/