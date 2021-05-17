Colt appoints Google Cloud exec as EVP of Strategy and Transformation

Colt Technology Services appointed Jaya Deshmukh as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Strategy and Transformation, reporting to Colt’s Chief Executive Officer, Keri Gilder.

Jaya joins Colt from Google Cloud, where most recently she held the position of Head of Strategy – EMEA, responsible for creating and curating Google Cloud’s EMEA strategy. She has also recently held roles at Microsoft, PwC and Cognizant, where she was responsible for implementing digital solutions and accelerating cloud consumption to drive customer success.

Jaya’s appointment follows Colt’s recent announcement of its new three-year strategy, aiming to further develop Colt’s IQ Network through innovation and digitisation.