Cologix acquire data center in Silicon Valley

Cologix is in the process of acquiring five-acre data center campus in Santa Clara, California from vXchnge. The purchase is being funded through a combination of equity from Mubadala and an increase to the company's debt facilities.

The Santa Clara data center campus is currently equipped with 9 MW of power, with room to expand by a further 10 MW.

“Silicon Valley continues to have one of the fastest-growing data center markets in the world with strong fiber connectivity to Internet backbones and a growing density of hyperscale on-ramps,” said Cologix CEO Bill Fathers. “This acquisition fits into Cologix’s cloud-first growth strategy by expanding our national footprint into the heart of Silicon Valley, starting with an established interconnection hub. Through this acquisition, we will fulfill our strategic goal of providing total coverage of the U.S. markets with cloud gateways in Ashburn, Silicon Valley, Dallas, Minneapolis, New Jersey, Jacksonville and Columbus, OH – complementing our national coverage of Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.”

Cologix also notes that AT&T, Sprint and Verizon all run long-haul fiber connections on the west side of San Francisco Bay. These fast connections to the Internet backbone work to connect tech businesses from San Francisco in the north to the concentrations of data centers south of the Bay in Santa Clara and San Jose. Newer carriers like Cogent, Electric Lightwave, Lumen, Integra, Level3, M Power, Paxio, Telepacific, XO Communications and Zayo added new fiber following similar paths but also add connections to east Bay Area-suburbs of Berkeley and Oakland in the north, out to the growing eastern suburbs of Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore, and circle back southwest to link up to San Jose/Santa Clara.