Cisco to acquire to Socio Labs for online event platform

Cisco agreed to acquire Socio Labs, a start-up offering a modern event technology platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Socio Labs, which is based in New Delhi, India, helps event organizers with to host in-person, virtual or hybrid events.

Cisco plans to integrate the technology into Webex Events for enhance meetings, webinars and webcasts and to also include large-scale, multi-session hybrid events and conferences. The solution will enable live streaming, sponsorship, networking and advanced analytics, along with continuous engagement before, during and after events – as well as Webex features like polling, Q&A, chat and real-time translation.

“The future of events, like the future of work, will be hybrid,” said Jeetu Patel, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Security and Collaboration. “With that comes increased complexity of creating inclusive experiences, and meaningful and measurable interactions for both virtual and in-person attendees. Socio Labs offers Webex powerful technology to provide customers with an unparalleled hybrid event management solution to engage participants whether they join in person or virtually.”



