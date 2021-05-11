Cisco to acquire Sedona for IP/optical network automation

Cisco announced plans to acquire Sedona Systems Ltd., a start-up offering multi-layer IP/optical network automation and control solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sedona, which is based in Ramat Gan, Israel, is known for its Hierarchical Controller (HCO) that enables multi-vendor, multi-domain automation, and software-defined networking. The Sedona NetFusion platform automatically discovers, aggregates and analyzes network data from multiple online systems, optical and IP sources, providing a unified, real-time and accurate network-wide data model that is consumed via different NetFusion applications.

In a blog posting, Kevin Wollenweber of Cisco, says the acquisition will provide an advanced network automation platform for Cisco’s Routed Optical Networking Solution. The goal is to help CSPs gain real-time, dynamic, and seamless control of IP and optical multi-vendor networks together.

https://blogs.cisco.com/news/364246