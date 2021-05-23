Australia's Optus activates first mmWave sites

Optus activated its first six 5G mmWave commercial sites in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. Optus currently has more than 1200 5G sites, including the six newly activated mmWave sites.

Optus’ mmWave sites are equipped with 800Mhz spectrum. The new mmWave sites include; four Sydney based locations, Kings Cross, Surry Hills, North Ryde and Optus Sydney Campus, as well as Huntingdale in Melbourne and Strathpine in Brisbane, with more to come over the coming weeks.

Optus also reported the milestone of reaching 1 million 5G capable devices on its network.

"What a fantastic day for Optus 5G as we mark not one, but two milestones on our world class network. The demand from our customers for 5G capable devices has surged in recent months, with eight out of 10 handsets that we sell today now 5G enabled. One million 5G devices is just the beginning for us and as we grow our 5G network and launch new capabilities we expect our 5G customer base to grow in parallel," said Matt Williams, Managing Director Marketing and Revenue Optus.



