AT&T ties in with Ericsson's Cradlepoint for 5G SD-WAN

AT&T and Cradlepoint, which is now a division of Ericsson, are expanding their joint 5G offerings for businesses.

The new solutions combine clean-slate-designed Cradlepoint 5G wideband adapters and routers, and its NetCloud Service, with AT&T’s nationwide wireless broadband network, data plans, and an AT&T management option for Cradlepoint devices.

Cradlepoint's W-Series Wideband Adapters provide a cloud-managed 5G modem for SD-WAN. Enterprises can use 5G with SD-WAN as a primary connection, to augment a wireline link, or a high-speed failover connection. AT&T offers SD-WAN solutions, including AT&T Wireless Broadband, for virtually any business need with next-generation software in the cloud for enhanced agility, control, and visibility. Together, AT&T and Cradlepoint provide enterprises with multiple options for bringing 5G to SD-WAN.

“AT&T Wireless Broadband plays an essential role in bringing 5G to businesses nationwide,” says Rasesh Patel, Chief Product and Platform Officer, AT&T Business. “Businesses continue to transform and are crucial in building an ecosystem that brings the benefits of 5G to life. So, we’re delivering the tools for businesses to innovate fearlessly and build the foundation for a 5G world.”

“5G is the catalyst to ushering in a fast and agile Wireless WAN that will help transform how enterprise and government organizations generate revenue, streamline operations, and serve customers,” states Ian Pennell, Chief Product Officer at Cradlepoint. “What sets Cradlepoint apart is our cloud-delivered and I.T.-centric NetCloud Service that integrates with existing infrastructures, like VPN and SD-WAN, and provides network admins with the visibility, security, control, and management they need to build and maintain a Wireless WAN.”



