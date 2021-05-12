AT&T builds private 5G for Lawrence J. Ellison Institute at USC

A new private 5G network from

AT&T has deployed a private 5G network at the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC to ensure ultra-fast connectivity for patient-centered cancer research, treatment, and wellness education.

Part of the mission of the Ellison Institute is to use technology to create an immersive, first-of-its-kind experience for patients, visitors, clinicians, and students. 5G connectivity is at the core of that goal. The addition of AT&T Multi-access Edge computing (MEC) and ultra-fast 5G+ millimeter wave service to the private 5G network will help the Institute create new outcomes and capabilities at its “smart” facility. For example, the Institute will be able to capture and analyze data faster and more securely at its point of origin rather than the data having to travel to a remote data center for analysis.

AT&T cites the following advantages for the private 5G deployment

Data collected on-site via the private 5G network will allow doctors to make decisions on the spot due to ultra-low latency. IoT enables clinicians to create a daily almost instantaneous feedback loop that will help them improve what they do.

The higher speeds and bandwidth provided by the private 5G network will help advance research at the clinic, such as the use of 3D tumor imaging, and increase the privacy and security of the data since it is being analyzed locally. One example is 3D tumor imaging.

Digital bracelets given to patients upon their arrival will map their journey through the 80,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, which includes a demo kitchen, History of Medicine Gallery, and museum-quality artwork. Appointment alerts can be sent to patients anywhere in the facility.

Wireless connected screens allow researchers to send large data files from one lab to another.

With patients, researchers and staff all wearing connected sensors, the Institute will be able to track how much patient interaction is taking place. For instance, is a scientist stopping at a connected screen to explain to a patient more about research being done? Or, is a doctor interacting with the patient in the Institute’s gallery? Being able almost instantly to study the research and care process can lead to better collaboration and outcomes.

Reliable wireless communications – provided through a private 5G network using low-band spectrum – allows for wall-to-wall coverage inside the Ellison Institute with enough capacity for thousands of users.

Immersive, personalized, and engaging experiences for patients and visitors can be delivered through the combination of these and other technologies. For example, the type of music and lighting used during a patient’s visit can be customized to reflect the patient’s preference.





https://about.att.com/story/2021/5g_ellison_institute.html