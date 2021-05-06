Aryaka acquires Secucloud GmbH for SASE platform

Aryaka has acquired Secucloud GmbH, a SASE platform provider based in Hamburg, Germany.

Secucloud'a platform offers an all-in-one, global, cloud-based firewall-as-a-service, secure web gateway with advanced threat protection capabilities. The platform is engineered to connect all edges including WAN, Cloud, Mobile and IoT securely together.

Aryaka said the acquisition complements its existing network security solutions that are provided with other technology partners, including Check Point software, Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler and others,.Aryaka expects new SASE products as a result of the Secucloud acquisition to be available later in the year.

“Secucloud brings a great team and proven, innovative technology that we can integrate with Aryaka’s industry leading, Cloud-First, SD-WAN as-a-service,” said Ashwath Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO at Aryaka. “The combined technologies will allow us to offer truly converged network and network security as-a-service offerings. It complements our existing portfolio and significantly enhances Aryaka’s ability to compete and win larger deals while delivering the industry’s most flexible, managed SASE solution experience.”

“We are excited to join Aryaka. Like Aryaka, Secucloud has been designed from the ground up to deliver a Cloud-First architecture with everything delivered as-a-service,” said Dennis Monner, CEO of Secucloud. “We think this joint solution and Aryaka’s brand reputation of delivering the industry’s best customer experience, will create a highly differentiated offering for enterprise customers.”