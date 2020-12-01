Aqua Comms, Telia Carrier and Ciena test transatlantic 400GbE

Aqua Comms, Telia Carrier, and Ciena completed a trial of 400GbE services between New York and Frankfurt.

The trial follows the announcement that Aqua Comms upgraded its two transatlantic submarine cable routes with Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution, which leverages WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optical technology. Aqua Comms provided the Trans-Atlantic capacity and 400GbE service from New York to London with Telia Carrier providing the ongoing terrestrial service from London to Frankfurt demonstrating that their traffic can be passed on seamlessly across their respective transmission networks and utilized on Telia Carrier’s IP Backbone (AS1299) with active 400G interfaces routing on both continents.

Aqua Comms’ Chief Commercial Officer, Chris Bayly commented: “The trial is an exciting new initiative for Aqua Comms and Telia Carrier as we continue to respond to the growing demand for critical infrastructure services. The alliance with Telia Carrier and Ciena allows us to deliver a truly innovative solution that we believe will deliver efficiencies to our carrier, cloud and content clients as they strive to support the hyper growth traffic between the US and Europe.”

Telia Carrier’s Vice President, Sales, Ivo Pascucci said: “Staying ahead of our customers' ever-increasing connectivity needs is paramount for us. This 400G pan-continental trial on a production network is all about ensuring the flexibility at all layers of the network, and especially in the underlying high-capacity transport infrastructure required for delivering the best high-performance connectivity for our customers in the US and Europe and for their end-users.”

https://www.teliacarrier.com/about-us/press-releases/trial-to-offer-400gbe.html



