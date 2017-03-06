Angola Cables upgrades MONET subsea cable with Ciena

Angola Cables has upgraded its MONET submarine cable network using Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) GeoMesh, powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optical technology.

Angola Cables has an extensive network connecting North America, South America, Africa, and Europe through its MONET submarine cable network, South Atlantic Cable System (SACS), and West Africa Cable System (WACS). With Ciena’s GeoMesh, Angola Cables added 2.2 Tbps of capacity to segments in the MONET network connecting Miami, Fortaleza, and São Paulo to enhance the performance of bandwidth-intensive cloud-based services. This direct, low-latency connection between Angola Cables’ São Paulo, Miami, and the new data center in Fortaleza (AngoNAP) boosts regional development for companies leveraging the network.





“In a time of rapid, mass digital adoption, the network needs to be able to handle the ever-growing demands from end-users. Ciena’s GeoMesh solution has allowed us to expand our submarine cable network to reach a wider range of customers with more bandwidth and improved services,” said Angelo Gama, Chief Executive Officer, Angola Cables.

Angola Cables is also leveraging Ciena’s GeoMesh between São Paulo and Miami to optically bypass the cable landing stations, resulting in reduced power, space, and operational complexity. Additionally, Angola Cables is operating with Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which extracts real-time telemetry from the submarine cables to provide enhanced network visibility and monitoring.

“There has been an incredible increase in the use of cloud-based services, which place enormous amounts of pressure on the network resulting from strict performance requirements. With Ciena’s GeoMesh submarine network solution, Angola Cables has adapted its network to fit these demands and deliver high-performance connectivity, overland and undersea, to more end-users across the globe,” said Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Solutions, Ciena.