Ampere makes inroads with Microsoft, Tencent, Oracle

Ampere Computing hosted a technology update event in which it said it on track to deliver by next year new CPU designs with cores designed in-house and optimized for cloud-native workloads.

The company's current generation 80-core Altra and 128-core Altra Max processors, which are based on ARM Neoverse N1 architecture, are now shipping to customers including Microsoft, Oracle, Tencent, Bytedance and others.

Ampere also announced a collaboration with Microsoft to bring new cloud-scale processing solutions to the market.

https://amperecomputing.com/