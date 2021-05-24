Amdocs moves to Microsoft Azure and the Azure for Operators

Amdocs is bringing its BSS/OSS portfolio to Microsoft Azure and the Azure for Operators (AFO) initiative.

Amdocs says its expanded cooperation with Microsoft will accelerate the communications and media industry’s journey to the cloud by enabling its cloud-native BSS/OSS solutions and services to benefit from the cloud capabilities of Azure at scale. This integrated platform will enable service providers to automate and virtualize their network while looking for opportunities to monetize 5G both for consumers and enterprise, as well as offer their enterprise customers private and public edge solutions, such as private enterprise networks (PEN) and multi-access edge computing (MEC).





"As service providers embark on the most widespread transformation the communications and media industry has seen, Microsoft is playing a pivotal role in accelerating CSP journeys to the cloud," said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer, Amdocs. "We are therefore delighted to become a Microsoft preferred Industry Priority Scenario (IPS) Partner. With Amdocs and Microsoft, service providers will be able to transform with cloud-native solutions and cloud services and deploy 5G networks in the cloud with Azure for Operators, automated by the Amdocs NEO service and network automation suite and monetized by Amdocs Charging. This collaboration enables us to fulfil our promise to the industry of delivering cloud at scale."

"In the era of 5G and the cloud, service providers have a unique opportunity to future-proof their networks, lower operating costs and boost revenue," said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business. "Still, to realize the benefits of the cloud, service providers need a business system infrastructure that can operate with scale, agility and pace. Our collaboration with Amdocs delivers the advantages of 5G and the cloud in addition to offering service providers a rich ecosystem of apps and devices. With our joint integrated platform, service providers can provide mobile edge computing and private networks for the digital enterprise."

http://www.amdocs.com



