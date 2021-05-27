Amazon Elastic Container Service Anywhere goes live

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) Anywhere, a new capability for Amazon ECS that enables customers to run and manage container-based applications on-premises using the same APIs, cluster management, workload scheduling, monitoring, and deployment pipelines they use with Amazon ECS in AWS.

Amazon ECS Anywhere provides a fully managed container orchestration service that allows customers to easily run, scale, and secure Docker container applications on any customer-managed infrastructure in addition to all AWS Regions, AWS Local Zones, and AWS hybrid infrastructure deployments (e.g. AWS Outposts and AWS Wavelength). There are no upfront fees or commitments to use Amazon ECS Anywhere, and customers pay only for the container instances they run.





A key benefit is consistent tooling and APIs for all container-based applications, and the same Amazon ECS experience for cluster management, workload scheduling, and monitoring in the cloud and in their own data centers and edge environments via a common control plane. With Amazon ECS Anywhere, customers no longer need to run, update, or maintain their own container orchestrators on-premises.

“Customers have told us that while they need to run containers on their own infrastructure, they don't want the hassle of operating their own cluster management software. They love the simplicity of Amazon ECS, the fact that it just works, and want the same reliability, scalability, and security of Amazon ECS wherever they run their applications,” said Deepak Singh, VP, Compute Services, AWS. “With Amazon ECS Anywhere we are proud to provide our customers exactly what they’ve asked for—a single service and control plane to manage their container deployments across AWS Regions, AWS Outposts, AWS Wavelength, AWS Local Zones, and customer-owned infrastructure, both in their data centers and at edge locations. Nothing else in the industry does that.”

Amazon ECS Anywhere is available today in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), US West (N. California), GovCloud (US-West), GovCloud (US-East), Canada (Central), South America (São Paulo), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (London), Europe (Paris), Middle East (Bahrain), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Milan), Europe (Stockholm), AWS Africa (Cape Town), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Osaka), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), and Asia Pacific (Hong Kong), with availability in additional regions coming soon.

https://aws.amazon.com/ecs/anywhere