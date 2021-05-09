Airspan to set-up 5G lab in Slough, UK

Airspan Networks plans to open a 5G Innovation Lab this month at its Slough, UK offices outside of London.

The company said it intends for the lab to serve multiple purposes: as a showcase and demonstration facility for partners, customers and government institutions, to focus on the development of Open RAN software, 5G sub 6 GHz and mmWave indoor and outdoor equipment, and private network use cases. The lab is expected to feature:

A full, end-to-end 5G Open RAN solution provided by Airspan software (CU, DU, RIC) and hardware (RU), including mmWave and sub 6GHz radios, ready to connect to any other elements of a 5G network.

Critical interoperability testing with the key elements of a 5G standalone network: 5G Core, other RAN vendors, devices, transport/PTP, COTS servers, cloud native platforms, orchestrators and xApps.

Indoor over the air (OTA) RF testing using a recently awarded Ofcom license in sub 6 and a future license in mmWave. This includes massive MIMO and beamforming features.

Validation of real use cases for public and private networks, to accelerate adoption of Open RAN and showcase its many benefits.

Development, testing and validation of new features following 3GPP and O-RAN Alliance latest releases in a fully virtualized 5G network based on Open RAN architecture.

Support for the UK government’s disruptive Supply Chain Diversification plan.