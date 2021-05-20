ADVA introduces low-power edge demarc for 10GbE

ADVA launched a new compact, low-power edge demarcation solution for 10 Gbps Carrier Ethernet services.

The ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series offers simple operation and network integration with zero-touch provisioning. Its compact design caters for space-restricted applications and its redundant power supply ensures high availability. The ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series is also well prepared for emerging timing requirements with hardware-assisted BITS, PTP and SyncE synchronization.

“Today’s MNOs need to be able to seize new revenue opportunities and grow capacity without worrying about increased energy consumption or rack space eating into profitability. That’s where our FSP 150-XG108 Series hits the sweet spot. It provides a quick and seamless way to deploy high-bandwidth Carrier Ethernet services without major cost,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. “Our FSP 150-XG108 Series is engineered for the practical challenges of meeting cloud and 5G demand. It consumes very little power and supports both 1Gbit/s and 10Gbit/s interface speeds in a 1RU footprint. What’s more, with its temperature-hardened design, our FSP 150-XG108 Series removes the need for expensive air-conditioning.”

