Immuta raises $90 million for cloud data access control

Immuta, a start-up based in Boston, announced $90 million in Series D funding for its cloud data access control.

Immuta provides a single place for data teams to automate data across control across their entire cloud infrastructure. In its last fiscal year, Immuta grew worldwide bookings by more than 115%, doubled its full-time headcount, and expanded its global base of customers including Aon, Credit Suisse, Daimler, Flatiron, IAG, S&P Global, and US Army. The company was founded in 2015.

The Series D funding round includes new investors Greenspring Associates, March Capital, NGP Capital, and Wipro Ventures, as well as participation from existing investors Ten Eleven Ventures, Intel Capital, DFJ Growth, Dell Technologies Capital, Citi Ventures, and Okta Ventures. This brings total capital raised to $169 million.

“We’ve entered a new era in data and analytics fueled by ubiquitous cloud storage, new cloud data management tools, and the rise of DataOps,” said Immuta’s CEO Matthew Carroll. “In this new environment, data teams are challenged to provide secure, scaled access to thousands of cloud data products while maintaining strong security, privacy protection, and auditability. Traditional methods of data access control don’t work, don’t scale across cloud compute platforms, and can limit data utility. Immuta’s platform solves this problem elegantly without requiring data to be moved, copied, or manually provisioned. This new funding will accelerate innovation and GTM expansion so we can deliver our platform to more customers as we lead the charge to define the future of cloud data access control.”

http://www.immuta.com