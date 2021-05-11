ADVA FSP 150 multi-layer demarc adds MACsec encryption

ADVA announced an upgraded FSP 150 multi-layer demarcation solution with precise timing and MACsec encryption capabilities.

The new member of the ADVA FSP 150 programmable demarcation and edge compute portfolio supports 10 Gbps MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet and IP services, provides precise synchronization capabilities and now features hardware-based encryption.

“Our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) provides a simple and affordable route to high-capacity Carrier Ethernet connectivity with the highest levels of data protection. Unique in our industry, this compact and cost-efficient device combines demarcation, edge compute, synchronization and encryption,” said James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. “No other single solution offers all the features of our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH). Straight out of the box, it delivers data encryption compliant with the strictest standards in the industry, including FIPS 140-3. Our FSP 150-XG118Pro (CSH) has multi-layer demarcation capabilities as well as precise synchronization delivery. What’s more, its edge computing capabilities and open SDN control make it a key component for industrial IoT applications.”

