ADTRAN posts Q1 revenue of $127.5 million





ADTRAN reported Q1 2021 revenue of $127.5 million compared to $114.5 million for the same period a year ago. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million and earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.02 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $6.3 million and non-GAAP earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.13 per share.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “Our business continues to be driven by strong demand for our fiber access platforms, in-home service delivery platforms and software platforms with regional service providers across the U.S. and Europe. These service providers increasingly turn to ADTRAN for end-to-end solutions that simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services while providing an enhanced subscriber experience. The increased demand for ADTRAN’s solutions was highlighted by record product order bookings in the quarter.”

ADTRAN also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2021.



