25 billion Arm-based chips shipped in 2020

Arm confirmed that the shipment of a record 7.3 billion Arm-based chips by its silicon partners in the last calendar quarter of 2020, up 22% y-o-y. Arm partners also shipped a total of 25 billion Arm-based chips in 2020 (up 13% y-o-y), bringing the total deployment of Arm-based chips to-date to more than 190 billion units.

Additionally, with more than eight billion GPUs shipped cumulatively, and more than one billion GPUs reported shipped in 2020, Arm Mali™ graphics processors remain the world’s number one shipping GPU.





The Arm ecosystem continues to expand, with 162 licenses signed in FY20 by 104 different customers. More than half of the licenses were taken by first-time Arm partners. Recent customer wins include SEMIFIVE and Telechips. Additionally, there are now 90 active Arm Flexible Access partners benefitting from easier access to a broad range of world-leading Arm IP, tools and support.

Rene Haas, President, IP Products Group, Arm, said: “We expect demand for Arm-based solutions across all markets to continue, and to accelerate following the introduction of the Armv9 architecture. Armv9 is enabling our partners to offer greater performance and security in the products they are creating for 5G networks, more efficient data centers, and a huge range of endpoint- and automotive-based computing. This growth underlines our expectation that 100 percent of the world’s shared data will soon be processed on Arm; either at the endpoint, in the data networks or the cloud – forming a seamless compute thread throughout.”

