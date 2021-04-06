Zayo to expand its fiber network in Florida





Zayo announced the final phase of construction for a network expansion in Central Florida, including Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Bradenton, Lakeland, Orlando, Daytona Beach, Palm Bay and the surrounding areas. The additional 2,600 route miles of fiber will complement Zayo’s existing network, spanning 13 million fiber miles and providing connectivity to customers located in over 400 markets worldwide.

Zayo notes that this new fiber is installed completely underground, supporting network stability by protecting against weather-related events. Zayo is the owner and operator of the fiber, resulting in a more seamless customer experience.





“In addition to the first-ever Private Dedicated Network solutions in the state, the quality, density and diversity of our network provide a significant advantage to our customers,” said Marty Snella, SVP of Strategic Implementation. “Our expanded footprint in Florida underscores our commitment to extending global reach opportunities to the businesses and organizations that are fueling impressive growth and innovation.”



