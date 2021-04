Prosimo, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, has launched its Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform for ensuring secure application experiences across multi-cloud environments.

In this 40-minute presentation, Nehal Bhau, Co-founder & CTO, Prosimo, shares his insights on the SD-WAN market, Prosimo's vertically integrated stack and its method to leverage the global infrastructure of the top cloud providers.

Think per application SLAs that include secure access, optimized connectivity and managed cost.