VMware looks to Anywhere Workspace capabilities

VMware is integrating several of its solution sets to help companies deliver better and more secure experiences to their employees no matter where they are in the world. The goal is to automate and secure the employee's access.

The new VMware Anywhere Workspace encompasses:

VMware Workspace ONE provides unified endpoint management, desktop and app virtualization, and a variety of employee experience, productivity, and security related solutions.

VMware Carbon Black Cloud brings cloud-native endpoint and workload protection.

VMware SASE will combine SD-WAN capabilities with cloud-delivered security functions, including cloud web security, zero trust network access, and firewalling. These capabilities will be delivered as-a-service from a global network of points of presence (PoPs).

https://www.vmware.com/anywhere-workspace-event.html