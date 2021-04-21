Verizon posts strong Q1 as revenue rises 4%

Citing strength across its core business, Verizon Communications reported total consolidated operating revenues in first-quarter 2021 of $32.9 billion, up 4.0 percent from first-quarter 2020. EPS was $1.27, compared with $1.00 in first-quarter 2020. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), first-quarter 2021 EPS, excluding a special item, was $1.31, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.26 in first-quarter 2020.

“Verizon is off to an excellent start in 2021 as we met the challenge of intense competition in the first quarter by achieving revenue growth across our three business segments," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “This year began with a transformative milestone for our company with our success in the recent C-Band spectrum auction. We continue to strengthen our networks, execute on our Network-as-a-Service strategy and focus on the five vectors that underpin our growth framework and position us to deliver success in 2021 and beyond.”

Consumer results

Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $22.8 billion, an increase of 4.7 percent year over year, primarily driven by higher phone activations. This included Consumer wireless equipment revenues of $4.2 billion, an increase of 24.1 percent from first-quarter 2020.

In first-quarter 2021, Consumer reported 326,000 wireless retail postpaid net losses. This consisted of 225,000 phone net losses and 171,000 tablet net losses, offset by 70,000 other connected device net additions.

Consumer wireless service revenues were $13.7 billion in first-quarter 2021, a 1.5 percent increase year over year, driven by the continued adoption of wireless unlimited and premium unlimited plans.

Total retail postpaid churn was 0.97 percent in first-quarter 2021, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.77 percent.

Consumer reported 98,000 Fios Internet net additions in first-quarter 2021, an increase from 59,000 Fios Internet net additions in first-quarter 2020. Total Fios Internet net additions in first-quarter 2021 were 102,000, the most first quarter total Fios Internet net additions since 2015. Consumer reported 82,000 Fios Video net losses in first-quarter 2021, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. The company's broadband subscriber growth, combined with an upward shift in speed tiers, more than offset pressure from secular video trends and is expected to continue to drive solid revenue performance.

In first-quarter 2021, Consumer segment operating income was $7.5 billion, an increase of 3.3 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 33.0 percent, a decrease from 33.5 percent in first-quarter 2020. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $10.4 billion in first-quarter 2021, an increase from $10.1 billion in first-quarter 2020. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 45.5 percent in first-quarter 2021, a decrease from 46.4 percent in first-quarter 2020 as a result of the higher equipment volumes.

Business results

Total Verizon Business revenues were $7.8 billion, up 1.3 percent year over year, the highest rate of growth since the company's new operating structure was introduced in 2019. Strong wireless service growth offset secular pressure in wireline.

Business reported 156,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in first-quarter 2021. This consisted of 47,000 phone net additions and 79,000 tablet net additions.

Business wireless service revenues were $3.1 billion in first-quarter 2021, a 6.2 percent increase year over year.

Total retail postpaid churn was 1.24 percent in first-quarter 2021, and retail postpaid phone churn was 1.01 percent.

In first-quarter 2021, Business segment operating income was $899 million, a decrease of 5.8 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 11.6 percent, a decrease from 12.4 percent in first-quarter 2020. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $1.9 billion in first-quarter 2021, a decrease from $2.0 billion in first-quarter 2020. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 24.6 percent, a decrease from 25.6 percent in first-quarter 2020.

Media results