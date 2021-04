Verizon offers 10-year price lock on fixed 5G business service

Verizon Business is expanding its 5G fixed-wireless connectivity offering to 21 new U.S. cities this month.

Offerings include 100, 200, and 400 Mbps plans serving large Enterprise and Small & Medium Business customers, with no data limits. Verizon is offering a 10 year price lock for new customers, no long-term contract required.





The expansion includes parts of Anaheim, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City (MO), Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, St. Louis, and St. Paul, with parts of Riverside-Corona, CA becoming available on April 22. The service previously launched in parts of Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles. Additional cities will be announced on a rolling basis.

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-business-5g-business-internet-21-us-cities