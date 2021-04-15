Verizon launches Hyper Precise Location service with centimeter accuracy

Verizon Business launched its Hyper Precise Location kinematics service with availability in more than 100 major U.S. markets.

HPL is software as a service (SaaS) that provides a stream of real-time global navigation satellite system (GNSS) correction data to device receivers, enabling location accuracy within 1-2 centimeters, for users on 5G and 4G networks.

When paired with Verizon’s 5G Edge capabilities, HPL provides the precise positioning data that emerging Cellular Vehicle to Everything (C-V2X) technology relies upon in certain safety applications. Verizon recently teamed with automakers to demonstrate vehicle-pedestrian safety scenarios made possible through HPL, 5G Edge and C-V2X.

“Hyper Precise Location stands to boost or enable next-gen technologies across industries, from intelligent-driving to drone delivery to highly automated operations within construction, agriculture, and much more,” said TJ Fox, SVP of Industrial IoT and Automotive for Verizon Business. “HPL’s fast expanding coverage area, API friendliness, privacy protection, and use of open-delivery standards make it ideal for developers and customers demanding precision and flexibility.”

In August, Verizon announced it is also developing HPL next-gen road safety and highly advanced driving solutions through partnerships with location and mapping expert HERE Technologies (HERE) and Renovo, the automotive software company. HPL can also support other emerging technologies that depend on high-level location accuracy, such as delivery drones, and advanced IoT applications, such as infrastructure monitoring, critical asset tracking, and high value shipping.