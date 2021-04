Verizon expanded its fixed 5G Home Internet service to more cities, including parts of Milwaukee and Tampa.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is now available in 30 markets.

The carrier says most customers can experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps.

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-5G-home-internet-is-available-in-more-cities