Verizon begins C-band rollout with Ericsson and Samsung

Verizon confirmed that the installation of C-band equipment from Ericsson and Samsung Electronics Co. is now underway.

Ericsson is providing its Antenna-Integrated Radio (AIR) product, which features a massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) architecture with Ericsson Uplink Booster and advanced beamforming technology. Samsung is also supplying Massive MIMO radios and fully virtualized RAN (vRAN) solutions.

Verizon secured an average of 161 MHz of C-band spectrum nationwide in the recent FCC auction, Verizon's rollout requires new network equipment including basebands, radios and antennas to be placed on existing towers.

“We’re moving fast, with cooperation from our equipment partners, to have everything in place as soon as this C-band spectrum is cleared for use,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. “This is a massive undertaking designed to add this game-changing capability as quickly as possible to the network our customers already rely on for consistent, superior performance when they need it most.”

In the first quarter of 2022, Verizon expects to put into service the new 5G C-band spectrum in the initial 46 markets and to provide 5G Ultra Wideband service to 100 million people. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people and by 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-band spectrum is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-band spectrum.

Verizon’s spectrum bands are contiguous, which will streamline deployment across the mainland United States. Also helping to speed deployment are the recently signed and announced agreements with Verizon’s tower partners, Crown and SBA Communications, which provide for process improvements including standardizing and reducing forms and minimizing legal reviews, allowing Verizon engineering teams to expedite deployment of C-band equipment. Both agreements establish terms for leasing space on existing towers for C-band equipment.

https://www.verizon.com/about/news/verizon-starts-c-band-equipment-deployment



