Valley TeleCom Group deploys Fujitsu 1FINITY optical platform





Valley TeleCom Group, which serves rural communities throughout Arizona and New Mexico, will deploy the Fujitsu 1FINITY optical networking platform and Virtuora Network Controller (NC), evolving their existing network to support higher bandwidth and software-defined operations and management.

Fujitsu Network Communications said its 1FINITY L100 Lambda blades, plus T300 & T310 Transport blades, will provide Valley TeleCom with greater network capacity and scalability in a minimal footprint. 1FINITY T-Series blades can be combined with 1FINITY L-Series blades to quickly and efficiently create CD or CDC ROADM nodes that scale from small to large network applications. With the software-defined management and control provided by Virtuora NC, Valley adds the management framework for SDN-enabled applications and interfaces that provide the control center of the modern network.

“Valley is evolving our network to continue delivering innovation that our subscribers expect,” said Kristi Lee, chief operations officer at Valley. “By partnering with Fujitsu and Power & Tel on this latest network enhancement, we can continue to provide quality services that support our local businesses, schools and families.”

“Valley’s decision to upgrade their network reflects a common need among many rural service providers,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “By selecting the 1FINITY platform, Valley is able to meet their bandwidth needs today, while ensuring a cost-efficient path for network evolution.”









