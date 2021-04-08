U.S. adds seven Chinese supercomputing sites to Entity List

The Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added the following seven Chinese supercomputing sites to its Entity List for conducting activities that are contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States:

Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics, the National Supercomputing Center Jinan, the National Supercomputing Center Shenzhen, the National Supercomputing Center Wuxi, and the National Supercomputing Center Zhengzhou.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo released the following statement:

“Supercomputing capabilities are vital for the development of many – perhaps almost all – modern weapons and national security systems, such as nuclear weapons and hypersonic weapons. The Department of Commerce will use the full extent of its authorities to prevent China from leveraging U.S. technologies to support these destabilizing military modernization efforts.”





https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2021/04/commerce-adds-seven-chinese-supercomputing-entities-entity-list-their