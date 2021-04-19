UK to examine NVIDIA’s takeover of ARM





The U.K.'s Digital Secretary, Oliver Dowden, instructed the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to begin an investigation into the proposed sale of ARM to NVIDIA.

ARM, which is headquartered in Cambridge, is a major global player in the semiconductor industry.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden states: “Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of ARM, I have today issued an intervention notice on national security grounds.

“As a next step and to help me gather the relevant information, the UK’s independent competition authority will now prepare a report on the implications of the transaction, which will help inform any further decisions.

“We want to support our thriving UK tech industry and welcome foreign investment, but it is appropriate that we properly consider the national security implications of a transaction like this.”



