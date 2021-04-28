UK completes spectrum auction for 700 MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz

Ofcom completed the assignment stage for its recent auction of 700 MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz bands in the UK. Here are the results:

EE Limited – 723-733 MHz and 778-788 MHz;738-758 MHz; and 3680-3720 MHz.

Hutchison 3G UK Limited – 713-723 MHz and 768-778 MHz.

Telefónica UK Limited – 703-713 MHz and 758-768 MHz; and 3760-3800 MHz.

Vodafone Limited – 3720-3760 MHz.





Winners of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band also had the opportunity to negotiate their spectrum positions among themselves. This stage was an important step towards helping companies bring their spectrum holdings in the wider 3.4-3.8 GHz band closer together by giving them the opportunity to discuss post-auction trades to consolidate spectrum won in the 3.6-3.8 GHz band and airwaves they already held in the 3.4-3.6 GHz band. Telefónica UK Limited and Vodafone Limited entered into an agreement during the negotiation period.

https://www.ofcom.org.uk/about-ofcom/latest/features-and-news/final-spectrum-auction-results