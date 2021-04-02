TSMC vows $100 billion to upgrade its capacity.

TSMC is planning to spend up to $100 billion over the next three years to significantly upgrade capacity amidst the global shortfall in semiconductor manufacturing, according to The Wall Street Journal.





The Taiwanese company has previously announced a record capital expenditure budget of $28 billion for 2021 including its investment in a new fab in Arizona.

The disclosure comes one week after Intel announced plans to invest $20 billion in its own facilities and to enter the contract manufacturing business.



