Telxius employs Ciena’s Spectrum Sharing on Marea and Dunant cables

Telxius will employ Ciena's Spectrum Sharing submarine network solution to power two of the most modern transatlantic submarine cables, Marea and Dunant. This will enable Telxius to provide highly flexible managed spectrum service, offering customers tailored virtual fiber pairs suited to their needs.

Telxius will be using Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine networking solution so as to better address the global connectivity needs of content providers, global enterprise and third-party operators. Important elements of the solution include Ciena’s 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (“RLS”) integrated C&L-band for scalable terrestrial backhaul, and WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics.

Marea and Dunant combined feature one of the lowest latency and highest capacity diverse routes globally. Directly connecting Ashburn, Richmond and Virginia Beach in the US to Paris, Madrid and Derio (Bilbao) in Europe, these two systems provide direct access to areas with the largest concentration of data centers in the world and key connectivity hubs.

“Telxius is responding to the ever-increasing demand for low latency, high capacity transatlantic connectivity through ongoing network infrastructure expansion”, says Carlos Dasi, CTO of Telxius Cable. “Our scalable, flexible managed spectrum solution, powered by Ciena’s Spectrum Sharing network infrastructure, means that we are able to meet the diverse needs of our global customers.”

“Ciena’s innovative GeoMesh Extreme solution allows Telxius to connect the US and Europe in the most efficient way by reducing latency and go-to-market time so that Telxius can support the delivery of bandwidth-intensive services and applications like streaming video, virtual and augmented reality, and cloud-based services essential to our digital lifestyles,” says Rodolfo Vigliano, Senior Managing Director of Sales at Ciena. “Ciena also supports the backhauls between Telxius’ Derio Communications Hub and the landing station of Marea in Sopelana and the POPs in Paris and Madrid, substantially increasing transatlantic connectivity.”

https://telxius.com/en/telxius-offers-managed-spectrum-on-dunant-and-marea-powered-by-ciena/